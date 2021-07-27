Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 7:07PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 606 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles south of Freeman, or 28 miles southeast of Gila Bend, moving

north at 15 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. In

addition, dense blowing dust will make for hazardous driving

conditions on I-8 east of Gila Bend.

Locations impacted include…

Freeman, Kaka, Big Horn, and I-8.

This includes AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 130 and 153.