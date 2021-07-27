Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ
At 359 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Tucson International Airport, moving southeast at 5 mph.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Tucson, Sahuarita, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Drexel Heights,
South Tucson, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, East Sahuarita,
Summit, Tucson International Airport, Valencia West, Tucson Estates,
Rita Ranch and San Xavier Mission.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.