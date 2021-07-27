Flood Advisory issued July 27 at 10:46PM MDT until July 27 at 11:45PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Flood Advisory issued July 27 at 10:46PM MDT until July 27 at 11:45PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZUpdated
RRB
At 946 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.5
and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
mainly rural areas of Maricopa and Pinal Counties.
Portions of the Sonoran Desert National MOnument.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Sand Tank Wash, Vekol Wash, Waterman Wash, Sauceda Wash, Bender
Wash, Kohatk Wash, Kaka Wash and Midway Wash.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is
harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.