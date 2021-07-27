Flash Flood Warning issued July 27 at 5:25PM MDT until July 27 at 8:30PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued July 27 at 5:25PM MDT until July 27 at 8:30PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 730 PM MST.
* At 425 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Drexel Heights, South
Tucson, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Tucson International
Airport, Valencia West, Summit, Tucson Estates and San Xavier
Mission.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.