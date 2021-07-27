Flash Flood Warning issued July 27 at 2:52PM MDT until July 27 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

South Central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 415 PM MST.

* At 152 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to

1.5 inches of rain have fallen with two automated gauges recording

1.25 inches in 30 minutes. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Nogales.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.