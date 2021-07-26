Two men arrested after drugs discovered during child porn investigation in Sierra Vista

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two men were arrested July 19 in connection to a month-long investigation into child pornography in the Sierra Vista Area.

Back in June, Sierra Vista Police Department began investigating 37-year-old Stanford Lewis after his name was connected to an account associated with the transfer of illicit images of children online.

Lewis was taken into custody on July 19 after police search warrant at a residence in the 6000 block of E. Mark Drive in Sierra Vista uncovered evidence related to the investigation.

According to SVPD, the search warrant also led to the discovery of 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine and paraphernalia related to the sale of the dangerous drug.

Lewis was charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and was booked into Cochise County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Another resident of the home, later identified as 55-year-old Scott Turner was also booked into Cochise County Jail or possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a $20,000 bond.