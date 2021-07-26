Flood Warning issued July 26 at 9:50AM MDT until July 26 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Flood Warning issued July 26 at 9:50AM MDT until July 26 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 850 AM MST, Excessive rainfall over the weekend led to heavy flow
in the Santa Cruz River. Flow continued to rapidly recede along the
Santa Cruz river this morning, with the remains of a flood surge
pushing through the last of the river channel in southern to
southwest Pinal county. Now the water fans out into several channels
and slows down. It is not expected to reach Chui-chu until mid day
or early afternoon.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Friendly Corners, Chui-Chu.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.