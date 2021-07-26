Flood Warning issued July 26 at 9:50AM MDT until July 26 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 850 AM MST, Excessive rainfall over the weekend led to heavy flow

in the Santa Cruz River. Flow continued to rapidly recede along the

Santa Cruz river this morning, with the remains of a flood surge

pushing through the last of the river channel in southern to

southwest Pinal county. Now the water fans out into several channels

and slows down. It is not expected to reach Chui-chu until mid day

or early afternoon.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Friendly Corners, Chui-Chu.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.