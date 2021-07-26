Flood Warning issued July 26 at 4:35PM MDT until July 27 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the

* Flood Warning for…

South Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1100 AM MST Tuesday.

* At 335 PM MST, Excessive rainfall over the weekend led to heavy

flow in the Santa Cruz River. Flow continued to rapidly recede

along the Santa Cruz river this afternoon, with the remains of a

flood surge pushing through the last of the river channel in

southern to southwest Pinal county. Now the water fans out into

several channels and slows down. Flow is expected to remain above

flood stage into Tuesday morning.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Friendly Corners, Chui-Chu.

The flow down the Santa Cruz will is split between the Santa Cruz

and the Green Wash toward Chui-chu.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.