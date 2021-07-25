Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 2:42PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 140 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13

miles west of Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, or 23 miles

southwest of Ajo, moving north at 10 to 15 mph. Additional

development was noted near and northeast of Organ Pipe.

Winds in excess of 45 mph will be possible with this storm, along

with heavy rain.

Locations impacted include…

Pisinemo, Gu Vo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Ali Chugk, Pia

Oik, Lukeville and Kuakatch.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.