Flood Warning issued July 25 at 4:07PM MDT until July 26 at 4:00AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flood Warning for…
Central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 300 AM MST Monday.
* At 307 PM MST, Heavy rain over the past several days with
excessive runoff has caused water to flow over the Patagonia Lake
spillway.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Portions of Rio Rico (including Pendleton Drive) and Patagonia
Lake State Park.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Sonoita Creek.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.