Flood Warning issued July 25 at 1:53AM MDT until July 25 at 7:45AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 645 AM MST.

* At 1253 AM MST, Heavy rainfall over the past few days has led to

excessive flow in the Vamori Wash on the Tohono O’odham Nation. At

Kom Vo, the stage remained at 9.6 ft with a slow rise still

occurring.

* The rise on the Vamori Wash is approaching levels which may make

the Highway 21 bridge impassable.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Santa Cruz.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Hali Murk Wash, San Simon Wash and Vamori Wash.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.