Flood Warning issued July 25 at 1:37PM MDT until July 25 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 1237 PM MST, Recent heavy rainfall, including earlier this

morning, has caused excessive runoff. At noon Sabino Creek was up to

4 feet with significant rises downstream in the Rillito.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Casas Adobes, Tanque Verde, Catalina Foothills, Sabino Canyon

Recreation Area and Seven Falls.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Bird Canyon, Pantano Wash, Tanque Verde Wash, Sabino Creek,

Ventana Canyon Wash, Rillito River and Esperero Wash.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.