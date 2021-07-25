Flood Warning issued July 25 at 11:22AM MDT until July 25 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flood Warning for…
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
South Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 415 PM MST.
* At 1022 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
moderate to locally heavy rain continuing. Flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 4
inches of rain have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Marana, Eloy, Avra Valley, Tortolita, Picacho, Picacho Peak State
Park, Picture Rocks, Red Rock, Shopishk, Dove Mountain and East
Chui-Chu.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Guild Wash, Blanco Wash, Canada del Oro, Los Robles Wash and Santa
Cruz River.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.