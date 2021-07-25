Flood Warning issued July 25 at 11:22AM MDT until July 25 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

South Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 415 PM MST.

* At 1022 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

moderate to locally heavy rain continuing. Flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 4

inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Marana, Eloy, Avra Valley, Tortolita, Picacho, Picacho Peak State

Park, Picture Rocks, Red Rock, Shopishk, Dove Mountain and East

Chui-Chu.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Guild Wash, Blanco Wash, Canada del Oro, Los Robles Wash and Santa

Cruz River.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.