Flood Warning issued July 25 at 10:53AM MDT until July 25 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 345 PM MST.

* At 953 AM MST, Rainfall continues over the area, heavy at times.

Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly from Sabino Creek

into the Rillito River near northern Tucson and the Foothills.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Tucson, Casas Adobes, Tanque Verde, Catalina Foothills, Sabino

Canyon Recreation Area and Seven Falls.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Bird Canyon, Pantano Wash, Tanque Verde Wash, Sabino Creek,

Ventana Canyon Wash, Rillito River and Esperero Wash.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.