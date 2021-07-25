Flood Advisory issued July 25 at 8:57AM MDT until July 25 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Flood Advisory issued July 25 at 8:57AM MDT until July 25 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZNew
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 1100 AM MST.
* At 757 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1
inch of rain has fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Florence, Coolidge Airport and Valley Farms.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.