Flood Advisory issued July 25 at 8:57AM MDT until July 25 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1100 AM MST.

* At 757 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1

inch of rain has fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Florence, Coolidge Airport and Valley Farms.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.