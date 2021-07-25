Flood Advisory issued July 25 at 8:29AM MDT until July 25 at 10:30AM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 729 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream

flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Florence and Gold Camp.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.