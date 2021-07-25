Flood Advisory issued July 25 at 8:29AM MDT until July 25 at 10:30AM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Flood Advisory issued July 25 at 8:29AM MDT until July 25 at 10:30AM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZUpdated
At 729 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream
flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Florence and Gold Camp.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.