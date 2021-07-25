Flood Advisory issued July 25 at 8:10AM MDT until July 25 at 10:15AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

South Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 915 AM MST.

* At 710 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to showers

with isolated thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small

stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Sahuarita, Davis-Monthan Air

Force Base, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque

Verde, Vail, South Tucson, Three Points, Avra Valley, Pascua

Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Tortolita, East Sahuarita, Catalina

Foothills, Saguaro National Park West and Tucson Estates.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Indian Well Wash, Blanco Wash, Arroyo Chico, Canada del Oro,

Brawley Wash, Bird Canyon, Cocio Wash, Rincon Creek, Santa Cruz

River, Pantano Wash, West Branch Santa Cruz River, Big Wash, Guild

Wash, Chalk Creek, Agua Verde Creek, Los Robles Wash, Coyote Wash,

Ventana Canyon Wash, Cienega Creek, Sutherland Wash, Tanque Verde

Wash, Sabino Creek, Rillito River and Esperero Wash.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.