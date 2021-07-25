Flood Advisory issued July 25 at 5:49PM MDT until July 25 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Northeastern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 800 PM MST.

* At 449 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

mainly rural areas of Northeastern Cochise County

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are many low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.