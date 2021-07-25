Flood Advisory issued July 25 at 4:34PM MDT until July 25 at 6:30PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 530 PM MST.

* At 334 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.5

and 1 inch of rain has fallen. The heaviest rainfall has occurred

near Santa Rosa and along State Highway 86 east of San Simon.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Santa Rosa, Covered Wells, Anegam, San Simon, Palo Verde Stand, Ak

Chin, Mountain Village, San Luis and Santa Rosa School.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.