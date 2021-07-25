Flood Advisory issued July 25 at 3:03PM MDT until July 25 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Northwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

South Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 345 PM MST.

* At 203 PM MST, Rainfall continued to diminish across much of the

area, however excessive runoff will continue in and near streams

and washes. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain has fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Sahuarita, Green Valley,

Benson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Casas Adobes, Drexel

Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, Vail, Saddlebrooke, South

Tucson, Three Points, Avra Valley.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.