Flood Advisory issued July 25 at 3:00PM MDT until July 25 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Northeastern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 500 PM MST.

* At 200 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream

flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen over the

Chiricahua Mountains.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Upper Chiricahua National Monument and areas toward San Simon.

Wood Canyon is the most likely place to experience minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.