Flood Advisory issued July 25 at 12:52PM MDT until July 25 at 3:15PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Northwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

South Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 215 PM MST.

* At 1152 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

light to moderate rain continuing to fall. Combined with earlier

rainfall, this will continue to cause urban and small stream

flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Sahuarita, Green Valley,

Benson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Casas Adobes, Drexel

Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, Vail, Saddlebrooke, South

Tucson, Three Points, Avra Valley.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.