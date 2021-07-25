Flood Advisory issued July 25 at 10:09AM MDT until July 25 at 1:15PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Northwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
South Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 1215 PM MST.
* At 909 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated a
large band of rain continuing from southern Pinal county through
eastern Pima and northwest Cochhise counties. This will cause
urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Sahuarita, Green Valley,
Benson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Casas Adobes, Drexel
Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, Vail, Saddlebrooke, South
Tucson, Three Points, Avra Valley.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.