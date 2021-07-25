Flash Flood Warning issued July 25 at 9:45AM MDT until July 25 at 1:45PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1245 PM MST.

* At 845 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the

warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the

warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Gila Bend, Estrella, Freeman, Big Horn, Sonoran National Monument,

Bosque and Stanfield.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Route 238 between mile markers 10 and 19.

AZ Route 347 between mile markers 161 and 164.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 122 and 131.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Sand Tank Wash, Vekol Wash, Waterman Wash, Sauceda Wash, Bender

Wash, Gila River and West Prong Waterman Wash.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.