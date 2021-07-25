Flash Flood Warning issued July 25 at 9:31AM MDT until July 25 at 11:30AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

South Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1030 AM MST.

* At 831 AM MST, Trained weather spotters and gages reported heavy

rain along the I-10 corridor from Marana to Eloy. Between 1.5 and

3 inches of rain have fallen, and washes are flooding with

additional rainfall expected over the next few hours. Flash

flooding is ongoing.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Trained spotters and gages reported.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Marana, Eloy, Tortolita, Picacho, Picacho Peak State Park, Picture

Rocks, Red Rock and Dove Mountain.

This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations…

Park Link Dr between I-10 and HWY 79 and Twin Peaks Rd between

Sanders and Sandario.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

McClellan Wash, Los Robles Wash, Guild Wash, Canada del Oro and

Santa Cruz River.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.