Flash Flood Warning issued July 25 at 7:27AM MDT until July 25 at 10:30AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued July 25 at 7:27AM MDT until July 25 at 10:30AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
South Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 930 AM MST.
* At 627 AM MST, Trained weather spotters reported heavy rain along
the I-10 corridor from Marana to Eloy. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches
of rain have fallen, and washes are running full with additional
rainfall expected over the next few hours. Flash flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Trained spotters reported.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Oro Valley, Marana, Eloy, Tortolita, Picacho, Picacho Peak State
Park, Picture Rocks, Red Rock and Dove Mountain.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.