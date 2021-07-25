Flash Flood Warning issued July 25 at 1:47PM MDT until July 25 at 2:30PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued July 25 at 1:47PM MDT until July 25 at 2:30PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 1247 PM MST, AT 12:40 PM MST light to moderate rain continued
across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.
Significant rises have been noted in area washes. After cresting
over 13 feet, Pantan Wash near Vail is down to 10 feet. Rincon Creek
was projected near 8 feet. Downstream, Pantano Wash near Broadway
was near 8 feet and climbing.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.
SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Southeast and east Tucson, Vail, Saguaro National Park East and
Rita Ranch.
This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations…
Old Spanish Trail at Rincon Creek, Camino Loma Alta at Rincon Creek
and Old Spanish Trail at Jeremy Wash.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Cienega Creek, Rincon Creek, Tanque Verde Wash, Agua Verde Creek,
Coyote Wash and Pantano Wash.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.