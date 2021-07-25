Flash Flood Warning issued July 25 at 1:47PM MDT until July 25 at 2:30PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 1247 PM MST, AT 12:40 PM MST light to moderate rain continued

across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.

Significant rises have been noted in area washes. After cresting

over 13 feet, Pantan Wash near Vail is down to 10 feet. Rincon Creek

was projected near 8 feet. Downstream, Pantano Wash near Broadway

was near 8 feet and climbing.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Southeast and east Tucson, Vail, Saguaro National Park East and

Rita Ranch.

This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations…

Old Spanish Trail at Rincon Creek, Camino Loma Alta at Rincon Creek

and Old Spanish Trail at Jeremy Wash.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Cienega Creek, Rincon Creek, Tanque Verde Wash, Agua Verde Creek,

Coyote Wash and Pantano Wash.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.