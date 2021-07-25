Flash Flood Warning issued July 25 at 12:12PM MDT until July 25 at 2:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued July 25 at 12:12PM MDT until July 25 at 2:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 1112 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges continued to
indicate a large area of rain across east central Pima County.
Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has already fallen in this area, with
additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.5 inches possible.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain and saturated soils.
SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Sahuarita, Green Valley, Vail, East Sahuarita, Summit and Corona
De Tucson.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.