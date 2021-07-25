Flash Flood Warning issued July 25 at 12:12PM MDT until July 25 at 2:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 1112 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges continued to

indicate a large area of rain across east central Pima County.

Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has already fallen in this area, with

additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.5 inches possible.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain and saturated soils.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Sahuarita, Green Valley, Vail, East Sahuarita, Summit and Corona

De Tucson.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.