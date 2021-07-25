Flash Flood Warning issued July 25 at 11:08AM MDT until July 25 at 3:15PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 215 PM MST.

* At 1008 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between

1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of

0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding

is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, Gila Bend, Maricopa, Estrella

Sailport, Cotton Center, Rainbow Valley and Ak-Chin Village.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Route 238 between mile markers 32 and 41.

AZ Route 347 between mile markers 165 and 174.

AZ Route 85 between mile markers 123 and 132.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Corgett Wash, Lum Wash, Waterman Wash, Gila River, Sauceda Wash,

Enterprise Canal, West Prong Waterman Wash and Rainbow Wash.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.