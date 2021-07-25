Flash Flood Warning issued July 25 at 10:55AM MDT until July 25 at 2:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued July 25 at 10:55AM MDT until July 25 at 2:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 100 PM MST.
* At 955 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated a
large area of rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch
of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch
are possible in the warning area. This rainfall is on top of
already saturated soils. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to
begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Sahuarita, Green Valley, Vail, East Sahuarita, Summit and Corona
De Tucson.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.