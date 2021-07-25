Flash Flood Warning issued July 25 at 10:24AM MDT until July 25 at 1:30PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1230 PM MST.

* At 924 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain falling across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches

of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to

begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Cactus Forest.

This includes the following highways…

Route 79 between mile markers 104 and 128.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.