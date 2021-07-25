Flash Flood Warning issued July 25 at 10:00AM MDT until July 25 at 2:00PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 100 PM MST.

* At 900 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible

in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Florence, Florence Junction, Magma, Queen Valley, Coolidge

Airport, Gold Camp and Valley Farms.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Route 79 between mile markers 129 and 138.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 205 and 208…and

near mile marker 209…and

near mile marker 210…and

near mile marker 211.

AZ Route 287 between mile markers 138 and 142.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.