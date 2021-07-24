Flood Warning issued July 24 at 5:03PM MDT until July 25 at 1:45AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1245 AM MST Sunday.

* At 403 PM MST, Heavy rainfall over the past few days has led to

excessive flow in the Vamori Wash on the Tohono O’Odham Nation. At

3:30 PM MST the stage was up to 9.6 feet.

to 9.7 feet possible. This would approach levels that may make the

Highway 21 bridge impassable.

* Some locations that may experience flooding include…

Santa Cruz.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Hali Murk Wash, San Simon Wash and Vamori Wash.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.