Flood Advisory issued July 24 at 10:22AM MDT until July 24 at 1:30PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1230 PM MST.

* At 922 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly

in the advisory area. Between 0.25 and 0.75 inches of rain have

fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Mesa, Gilbert, Apache Junction, Fountain Hills, Gold Canyon, East

Mesa, Queen Creek, Lost Dutchman State Park, Goldfield,

Superstition Mountains, Kings Ranch, Gold Camp, Usery Mountain

Park, Canyon Lake, Salt River Tubing Recreation Area, Saguaro

Lake, Superstition Springs Mall, Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport,

Goldfield Ranch and Granite Reef Dam.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Verde River, Bulldog Wash, Boulder Creek, Sycamore Creek, Salt

River, Queen Creek, Tortilla Creek, Barge Creek, La, Cottonwood

Creek, First Water Creek and Ironwood Wash.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.