Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 7:47AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 646 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Sells, moving southeast at 40 mph.

Dime size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Sells, Ali Chukson, Gu Oidak, Fresnal, No:ligk, Cababi, San Luis –

Sells District, Artesia, Rincon and Ali Molina.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.