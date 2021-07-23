Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 7:47AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 7:47AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 646 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Sells, moving southeast at 40 mph.
Dime size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Sells, Ali Chukson, Gu Oidak, Fresnal, No:ligk, Cababi, San Luis –
Sells District, Artesia, Rincon and Ali Molina.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.