Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 11:31AM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 11:31AM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZNew
At 1031 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Fountain Hills, moving south at 10 mph.
Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Mesa, Scottsdale, Fountain Hills, Sugarloaf Mountain, Granite Reef
Dam, McDowell Mountain Park, Usery Mountain Park, Saguaro Lake,
Goldfield Ranch, Salt River Tubing Recreation Area, Rio Verde, Desert
Mountain and Fort McDowell.
This includes the following highways…
AZ Route 87 between mile markers 183 and 210.
AZ Route 202 near mile marker 23.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.