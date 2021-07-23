Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 23 at 1:20AM MDT until July 23 at 1:45AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 1217 AM MST, an area of severe thunderstorms with extremely heavy

rainfall was located near northwest Tucson and Marana, moving

northwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts, torrential downpours.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Northwest Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Sahuarita, Casas

Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Three Points, Avra Valley,

Tortolita, East Sahuarita, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Summit and

Tucson Estates.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 233 and 280.

Interstate 19 between mile markers 45 and 63.

Route 77 between mile markers 70 and 86.

Route 86 between mile markers 150 and 171.

Route 286 between mile markers 44 and 45.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.