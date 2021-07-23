Flash Flood Warning issued July 23 at 1:54AM MDT until July 23 at 4:15AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 1254 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1

and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly. The Pima Wash will overflow its banks.

Flood waters could approach homes between Ina Road and Orange Grove

Road along the Pima Wash.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Davis-Monthan Air Force

Base, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde,

South Tucson, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Tortolita, Mount

Lemmon/Summerhaven, Catalina Foothills, Sabino Canyon Recreation

Area, Catalina State Park, Tucson International Airport, Saguaro

National Park East, Summit and Saguaro National Park West.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.