Flash Flood Warning issued July 23 at 1:54AM MDT until July 23 at 4:15AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued July 23 at 1:54AM MDT until July 23 at 4:15AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 1254 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1
and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly. The Pima Wash will overflow its banks.
Flood waters could approach homes between Ina Road and Orange Grove
Road along the Pima Wash.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Davis-Monthan Air Force
Base, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde,
South Tucson, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Tortolita, Mount
Lemmon/Summerhaven, Catalina Foothills, Sabino Canyon Recreation
Area, Catalina State Park, Tucson International Airport, Saguaro
National Park East, Summit and Saguaro National Park West.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.