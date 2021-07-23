Flash Flood Warning issued July 23 at 1:07AM MDT until July 23 at 4:15AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 315 AM MST.
* At 1207 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across much of the Tucson
Metro. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1.5 inches in 30
minutes. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding. Debris Flows near the
Bighorn Burn Scar.
SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Davis-Monthan Air Force
Base, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde,
South Tucson, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Tortolita, Mount
Lemmon/Summerhaven, Catalina Foothills, Sabino Canyon Recreation
Area, Catalina State Park, Tucson International Airport, Saguaro
National Park East, Summit and Saguaro National Park West.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.