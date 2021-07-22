Special Weather Statement issued July 22 at 9:29PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 828 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles west of Casa Grande, moving north at 5 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Chandler, Casa Grande, Coolidge, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Queen Creek,

Blackwater, Chandler Heights, Toltec, Magma, San Tan Valley, Seville,

Bapchule, Estrella Sailport, Olberg, Arizola, San Tan Mountain Park,

Randolph, Sacaton and Santan.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 165 and 203.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 149 and 178.

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 127 and 162.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.