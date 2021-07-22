Special Weather Statement issued July 22 at 9:11PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 810 PM MST, trained weather spotters reported strong winds due to

thunderstorms near the Douglas area. In addition, numerous

thunderstorms are producing strong gusty outflow winds across

central to eastern Cochise County. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Douglas, Bisbee, Willcox, Bowie, Chiricahua National Monument,

Bisbee-Douglas Airport, Pearce-Sunsites, Pirtleville, Elfrida,

Sunizona, McNeal, Rucker Canyon and Kansas Settlement.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.