Special Weather Statement issued July 22 at 9:11PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued July 22 at 9:11PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 810 PM MST, trained weather spotters reported strong winds due to
thunderstorms near the Douglas area. In addition, numerous
thunderstorms are producing strong gusty outflow winds across
central to eastern Cochise County. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Douglas, Bisbee, Willcox, Bowie, Chiricahua National Monument,
Bisbee-Douglas Airport, Pearce-Sunsites, Pirtleville, Elfrida,
Sunizona, McNeal, Rucker Canyon and Kansas Settlement.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.