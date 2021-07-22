Special Weather Statement issued July 22 at 8:46PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ
At 745 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a group of strong
thunderstorms near Pima and Fort Grant, moving southwest at 25 mph.
Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Safford, Thatcher, Roper Lake State Park, Pima, Central, Fort Thomas,
Swift Trail Junction, Fort Grant, Mount Graham, Bonita and Frye Mesa
Dam.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.