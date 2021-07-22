Special Weather Statement issued July 22 at 8:29PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 728 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 7 miles south of Freeman to near Arizona City.

Movement was north at 10 mph.

Wind gusts up to 40 mph along with blowing dust and reduced

visibilities down to two miles will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Casa Grande, Maricopa, Arizona City, Freeman, Toltec, Big Horn,

Arizola, Stanfield, Ak-Chin Village and East Chui-Chu.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 183 and 204.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 132 and 178.

AZ Route 347 between mile markers 161 and 172.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.