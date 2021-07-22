Special Weather Statement issued July 22 at 8:02PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 701 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms in

the area around Safford, moving south-southwest at 25 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Safford, Thatcher, Solomon, Roper Lake State Park, Safford Regional

Airport, Pima, Central, Swift Trail Junction and Frye Mesa Dam.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.