Special Weather Statement issued July 22 at 7:31PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 631 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles north of Kaka, or 29 miles southeast of Gila Bend, moving north

at 10 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Freeman, Kaka, Big Horn and Stanfield.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 122 and 167.

AZ Route 85 between mile markers 9 and 32.

AZ Route 347 between mile markers 161 and 166.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.