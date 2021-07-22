Special Weather Statement issued July 22 at 11:34PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 1034 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Fort Huachuca, or 7 miles northwest of Sierra Vista, moving southwest

at 25 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Sierra Vista, Hereford, Whetstone, Huachuca City, Tombstone, Elgin,

Fort Huachuca, Parker Canyon Lake, Charleston, Canelo, Fairbank,

Ramsey Canyon Preserve and Coronado National Memorial.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.