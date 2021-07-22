Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 23 at 12:45AM MDT until July 23 at 1:45AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1245 AM MST.

* At 1144 PM MST, an area of severe thunderstorms was located over

Tucson, moving northwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Sahuarita, Davis-Monthan Air

Force Base, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque

Verde, Vail, South Tucson, Three Points, Avra Valley, Pascua Pueblo

Yaqui Reservation, Tortolita, East Sahuarita, Sabino Canyon

Recreation Area, Summit and Tucson Estates.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 233 and 280.

Interstate 19 between mile markers 45 and 63.

Route 77 between mile markers 70 and 86.

Route 86 between mile markers 150 and 171.

Route 286 between mile markers 44 and 45.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.