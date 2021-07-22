Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 22 at 9:21PM MDT until July 22 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

South central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 900 PM MST.

* At 821 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near

Bisbee-Douglas Airport, or near Douglas, moving southwest at 15

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Douglas, Bisbee-Douglas Airport and Pirtleville.

This includes the following highways…

Route 80 between mile markers 354 and 377.

Route 191 between mile markers 1 and 11.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.