Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 22 at 6:42PM MDT until July 22 at 7:30PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

5:42 pm

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Western Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 630 PM MST.

* At 542 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gu Vo, or 30
miles southeast of Ajo, moving west at 5 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Gu Vo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument and Kuakatch.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

