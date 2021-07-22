Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 22 at 5:21PM MDT until July 22 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 421 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Davis-Monthan

Air Force Base, moving north at 5 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights,

Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, South Tucson, Sabino Canyon Recreation

Area, Catalina Foothills, Tucson International Airport, Summit,

Tucson Estates, Saguaro National Park East, Rita Ranch and San Xavier

Mission.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 252 and 271.

Interstate 19 between mile markers 56 and 63.

Route 77 between mile markers 70 and 73.

Route 86 between mile markers 166 and 171.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.